Cam Newton is always ready to go. The 33-year-old lives his life in sixth gear, with a little bit of help from a unique morning routine!

Newton, who is currently eyeing an NFL comeback, has not played a down of football since his second stint with the Panthers in 2021. That isn’t stopping him from trying to get back into the league as a starting quarterback, even though he would be willing to backup a specific list of 12 signal-callers.

To help try and boost interest around the NFL, Newton returned to his alma mater and threw at Auburn’s Pro Day at the end of March. It was an up-and-down showing, but it’s hard to deny the fact that he wouldn’t be a valuable asset as a No. 2. If nothing more than a mentor, Newton could provide a strong depth piece to a lot of rosters.

Newton has proved throughout his career that he is willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goals— even if that means a very early wakeup call. His alarm went off at 4:20 a.m. while he was playing with the Patriots.

And then, despite getting up before the sun, Newton didn’t have a sip of caffeine until nearly four hours later. For many people in the professional world who are unable to get their day started off on the right foot without a cup of coffee, that four-hour gap is rather impressive.

As it would turn out, that first sip of coffee at 8:00 a.m. provides quite a jolt. It’s not just a standard latte or anything like that.

Cam Newton’s morning routine is a lot!

Newton gets six shots of espresso that he sips on throughout the morning. He also pairs his morning espresso with a cigar, preferably of the Nicaraguan variety.

And Newton knows his way around a fancy cigar!

That’s how he starts his day— while not on an NFL roster, at least. Casual.

To put that in perspective, there are 64 milligrams of caffeine in the standard one-ounce shot of espresso. That would mean Newton is consuming about 384 milligrams of caffeine in six shots of espresso.

There is somewhere between 80-100 milligrams of caffeine in the standard eight-ounce cup of coffee. Newton is having around 3.5 cups of coffee just to get his day started— with a bit of tobacco and nicotine. No wonder he is always jacked and ready to go!