Cam Newton Leads Super Lit ‘Swag Surf’ After Randomly Popping Up At HBCU Homecoming

Cam Newton is for the culture. The 33-year-old quarterback, who has been out of the league since 2021, continues to pop up at various colleges across the country.

Many of his recent stops have had a direct correlation to his brother Caylin, who is a senior at William & Mary. That was the case again on Saturday as Cam arrived at Towson University to watch his little bro catch a touchdown pass and move to 6-1 on the season.

On Friday, prior to his stop at Townson, Cam randomly showed up at Howard University, an HBCU in Baltimore. Caylin began his career with the Bison, but has not played there since 2019.

Homecoming is a huge deal at HBCUs and Howard is no exception, which drew Cam Newton to campus.