Steelers DT Cam Heyward Blames His Butt For Retweeting Anti-Mike Tomlin Commentary

Cam Heyward is not owning his anti-Mike Tomlin retweet. Instead, he is blaming his butt.

Heyward, who has been in Pittsburgh his entire career, was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle has since earned three First-Team All-Pro honors and reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last five years.

On Monday afternoon, his official and verified Twitter account @CamHeyward retweeted something that it shouldn’t have. The tweet spoke ill about Tomlin, the 16-year Steelers head coach.

Cam Heyward’s butt retweet. (Photos courtesy: Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh got SMOKED by Buffalo. The Bills won by 35.

During the loss, the Steelers did not show much fight. Except for the two literal fights.

The first incident took place in the third quarter after a late hit on Kenny Pickett. The second occurred not long thereafter when Pickett took issue with a low tackle.

Ryan Clark, who played safety under Tomlin for six seasons and now works for ESPN, commented on Sunday’s performance. He said that Pickett is the only player on Pittsburgh’s roster that he would have liked to have “go down an alley with him” in 2008, when the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

In response, @Disco1981 clapped back. He called Tomlin a “fraud and a clown” that was “carried” by Ben Roethlisberger. He also said that Heyward has that dog in him, basically.

First and foremost, it means that he might search his own name on Twitter. He was not tagged so it’s unclear how he found the comment. But he did and then hit retweet. At the very least, Steelers Depot is a fairly large team-focused blog and Heyward may have been scrolling through the comment section and hit retweet.

Perhaps he thought that he was logged into his burner account and fired away.

Except Heyward says that none of those three things occurred. He blamed… his butt…

Disregard the my last retweet. That was a butt retweet 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ dum dum cam — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 10, 2022

And then he followed up to reiterate that it was a complete accident.

Ok let me be clear when I say that was a complete accident. I challenge myself to be better and don’t look to point the finger. These losses I take personal and I need to be better. My head coach and teammates are the ones I care about. I’m on to Tampa see ya Sunday. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 10, 2022

It very well could have been a mistake. It happens.

But does it? Does it really? Don’t you just hate it when your butt accidentally retweets a Twitter comment that mentions you directly by name and hypes you up in the process?