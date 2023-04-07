Calvin Johnson Tells Pat McAfee ‘Good Things’ Coming Between Him And The Lions

Videos by OutKick

NFL great Calvin Johnson seemed to hint that his long-running feud with the Detroit Lions could be coming to an end.

The Lions were the only team that Johnson played for over his 9-year NFL career. He surprised everyone — including the Lions when he announced his retirement after the 2015 season.

However, there has been tension between the two sides stems from money that the team owes and how he feels he has been treated by the organization since hanging it up.

Now, it sounds like the two sides may have turned a corner.

Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he was asked about his relationship with the team.

"I've had good communication with the Lions and we've been making some moves..



"Really until this year — or the end of last year, and then going into this year — we've been in some good communication," he said. "We've been in communication; let's put it like that.

“Really until this year — or the end of last year, and then going into this year — we’ve been in some good communication,” he said. “We’ve been in communication; let’s put it like that.

“It’s been good, y’know, (Lions Chief Operating Officer) Mike Disner has been leading that over there. There’s been good talks.”

Johnson went on to say that the team had been helping out with his foundation, the Calvin Johnson, Jr. Foundation. The foundation’s website says it “promotes servanthood, leadership, character development, physical fitness, health consciousness, and teamwork.”

“That’s the beginning of some good things coming,” Johnson said.

So, it sounds like things are starting to mellow between the two parties. Smart move on the Lions’ part for sure. It doesn’t seem like the best idea to have one of your most esteemed alum like Johnson — a guy who only ever played for the Lions — in a years-long beef with the organization.

