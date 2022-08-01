Matthew Stafford Suffers Freudian Slip When Talking About Cooper Kupp

Matthew Stafford apparently thinks there’s some serious similarities between Cooper Kupp and Calvin Johnson.

For several years, Stafford slung the ball to Megatron when they were the most important players on the Detroit Lions.

Is Cooper Kupp better than Calvin Johnson? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then, Megatron retired and Stafford eventually left for the Rams, where he immediately won a Super Bowl with Kupp and company.

Both are elite receivers, and that’s probably why Stafford had a bit of a slip when talking about his Rams teammate.

Matthew Stafford accidentally confuses Cooper Kupp with Calvin Johnson. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“In the Super Bowl comes to mind, the fade to Calvin [Johnson]. Sorry, fade to Cooper,” Stafford said when asked about his favorite throw from last season.

When Matthew Stafford accidentally confuses you with Calvin Johnson, you know you’re doing something right on the football field.

Megatron is probably a top three receiver to ever play the game, and only Jerry Rice and Randy Moss can be in the same conversation.

There’s probably a very strong argument to be made there’s never been a more physically impressive or imposing receiver in NFL history than Johnson. He was a freak of nature on the field. It’s just a shame the Lions managed to waste his career.

Matthew Stafford confuses Cooper Kupp with Calvin Johnson. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

As for Kupp, he obviously lacks the physical gifts Johnson had, but he’s still a star. He terrifies defenses on a regular basis, and is probably the most important WR in the game right now.

Matthew Stafford talks playing with Cooper Kupp. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

At the very least, he’s the most important offensive weapon to the Rams other than Stafford. No shot they win the Super Bowl without him!

Both receivers are legends in their own rights, and Stafford has had the privilege of throwing passes to both of them.

Matthew Stafford talks playing with Cooper Kupp. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt the mistake was a major compliment to Kupp. It’s always a good thing to draw a Calvin Johnson comparison.