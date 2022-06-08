Rams Bring Back WR Cooper Kupp On Three-Year, $80 Million Extension

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a three-year extension worth $80 million for top receiver Cooper Kupp, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Kupp’s new deal will be worth $110 million over five years.

Initial reports projected that Kupp’s deal would come in at around three years and $75 million. The new $80 million extension will keep Kupp with the Rams through 2026.

THIS IS 𝙏𝙃𝙀 COOPER KUPP EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x1nUpwJF3S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 8, 2022

Rapoport stated on Wednesday that negotiations were near an end as the Rams hastily sought to bring back their No. 1 target and likely proceed toward bringing back Odell Beckham, Jr. after Kupp’s money was in place.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Rams and star WR Cooper Kupp are close on a contract extension that would pay him what he deserves. A look at where it stands 👇 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/CfNrOr7ZYR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2022

Kupp previously attested to not looking to reset the wide receiver market with a new deal, a nice nod to the organization that paired him with Matthew Stafford to lead an all-time campaign in an NFL season by a wideout.

In 2021-22, Kupp recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp led the league in all three categories, becoming the first receiver to do so since Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith in 2005.

