California Teachers Suing Over Policy Requiring Them To Hide Transgender Children From Parents

California’s state education board is facing a lawsuit from teachers over an absurd transgender children policy.

The National Review reported that two teachers from the Escondido Union School District in the San Diego area had filed a suit alleging first amendment violations.

Escondido is following any number of schools in liberal areas in forcing teachers to comply with measures designed to assist the “social transition” of children.

The complaint says that teachers are not only required to use a students preferred pronouns or new names at school hours, but must hide those changes from the student’s parents.

State and local policy prohibits teachers from “revealing a student’s transgender status to individuals who do not have a legitimate need for the information, without the student’s consent.”

Basically, teachers are required to act as if a minor is capable of becoming “transgender,” and then hide that information from parents.

Sounds pretty California.

Children Are Incapable Of Being ‘Transgender’

Lawyers at the Thomas More Society who filed the suit uncovered damning contradictions and evidence from internal training portals.

During a discussion on the policy, one teacher asked, “Is a parent allowed to override a student’s request for different pronouns/alternate names?”

They were told in response, “No, we shall use a student’s preferred name and pronoun based upon student request,” and “Teachers will use a student’s preferred pronouns and name here at school. But might need to use their original name and pronouns when contacting family.”

So not only is California promoting the absurdity of believing children can consent to becoming transgender, they’re telling teachers to lie to parents about it.

What’s even more damning is that the school district’s policy says that being dishonest with parents is “inappropriate conduct,” according to the complaint.

California officials though, don’t seem to mind this inherent contradiction because bowing to transgender activism is apparently more important to their ideology than protecting children.

Other states are enacting common sense legislation on transgender related issues. But of course, not California.

It’s encouraging that even in far left parts of the country, there are still a few individuals willing to stand up for what’s right. But unfortunately there aren’t nearly enough fighting back against absurd, offensive policies such as this.

As the lawyer in this case so eloquently said, “schools should never compel teachers to perpetrate such a deception.”