California Soccer Player Dies Of Injuries Suffered During In-Game Brawl

A California soccer player passed away on Monday of injuries he suffered during a brawl that broke out in the middle of a match two weeks earlier.

On July 10, a large fight broke out between opposing teams and spectators on the field at Oxnard High School. The brawl began over a disagreement over a referee’s call.

Misael Sanchez, 29, was attacked by multiple people and was unresponsive and not breathing when first responders arrived on the scene, according to the Oxnard Police report. He was in critical condition and had been in the hospital since the day of the fight.

During the initial police investigation, witnesses assisted police officers in identifying a suspect. Police arrested 46-year-old Berlin Jose Melgara on charges of felony battery in connection to the beating, but believe there are more assailants who were involved in Sanchez’s death.

Police also believe there is a video of the fight and are asking for anyone with any videos to send them to the department.

The cause of death has yet to be determined with an autopsy scheduled for later this week.

“We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated,” a GoFundMe set up for Sanchez reads. “The donations will help cover the cost of Misael’s funeral and memorial.”

The family has raised over $6,800 of their $20,000 goal since the GoFundMe page was created less than 10 hours ago.