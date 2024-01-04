California Once Again Leads The Country In Outgoing U-Hauls

Videos by OutKick

California used to be one of the country’s top incoming destinations.

People from around the country flocked to the spectacular weather, natural beauty, recreational opportunities and thriving industries. But that was before it became a one party state, with that one party dead set on driving as many people away as possible.

For several years now, California has near the top of the leaderboard in population loss, thanks in large part to Gavin Newsom and his authoritarian overreach during the COVID pandemic.

While an influx of domestic arrivals to Texas and Florida have added millions of new residents to those states, California from 2020-2023 has seen its population fall for the first time in state history. And based on a new report, that trend is set to continue in 2024.

U-Haul released their annual list of states with the most one-way outgoing truck rentals, and sure enough, California took the top spot for the third consecutive year. Texas, by contrast, had the most incoming one-way trucks.

What a huge surprise! Yet another win for Newsom, on top of his massive, $68 billion budget deficit and focus on forcing retailers to stock “gender neutral” toys.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a visit the Antioch Water Treatment Plant on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Squanders Every Possible Advantage

It’s an impressive feat of incompetence to create an exodus out of one of the country’s signature states. But that’s exactly what Gavin Newsom’s done.

His commitment to making mistakes has been relentless; Californians already pay the nation’s highest gas tax, leading to extraordinarily high prices not shared by neighboring states. In response, Newsom’s committed to raising the tax every year, ensuring that cost of living increases continue unabated.

Utility rates, already among the highest in the country, are set to increase by double digits in 2024 thanks to “climate change” initiatives that will have no impact whatsoever on climate change. Housing prices, stymied by years of resistance to home building and regulatory hell, has pushed real estate prices into the stratosphere.

Businesses are fleeing, high income workers, freed from offices by remote work, are fleeing. It’s a disaster. And instead of taking responsibility, listening to concerns and promising to do better, Newsom runs ads laughably denying reality by saying that California is the true “freedom state.”

But as the population data and this new U-Haul report shows, people aren’t buying it. What they are buying though, is real estate in Texas and Florida. Surprise, surprise.