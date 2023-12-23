You’ll Never Guess Which States Gained And Lost The Most Population From 2022-2023

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. Census Bureau just released its estimates of how population across the states changed from 2022-2023. And boy oh boy is it bad news yet again for far left politicians like Gavin Newsom and Kathy Hochul.

Starting with 2020 and the obsessive COVID authoritarianism of blue states like California and New York, people overwhelmingly fled for the free state of Florida and other similarly open states. Record numbers of New Yorkers exchanged their driver’s licenses for Floridian ones. California lost hundreds of thousands of people to other states. So did Illinois.

Sure enough, the trends haven’t stopped even in the post-pandemic period.

According to the new census report, the state that lost the most people to other parts of the country was once again…New York. Followed closely by…sure enough, California and Illinois. Sure seems like people are continuing to flee poorly run left wing states, doesn’t it?

And the beneficiaries of that mass exodus are, naturally, Florida and Texas.

Red States Easily Winning The Governance Battle

While California lost over 75,000 people in just one year, Florida and Texas added 365,205 and 473,453 respectively.

That means the blue state “paradises,” California, New York and Illinois, lost over 210,000 people in just one year. Florida and Texas added nearly 840,000 new residents. Wonder why that keeps happening!

Gavin Newsom’s reign of incompetent terror in California has been an abject disaster, with the state now facing a nearly $70 billion budget deficit. Major government programs are facing funding shortfalls, as are schools and universities. Maybe because Newsom spends most of his time trying to demonize parents and Ron DeSantis for keeping porn out of schools, banning gas cars despite plunging EV demand, and sinking more money into pointless high speed trains that no one wants.

New York’s surge in crime, monumental migrant crisis spurred on by their own ideological allies, and declining public spaces have made it a San Francisco-esque punch line. Similarly, Chicago’s new progressive mayor has shown himself to be just as bad as his predecessor.

Meanwhile, Florida and Texas continue to surge as people flee for competent leadership and better quality of life.

The good news for the blue states is that no one involved has shown any sign or willingness to change their strategies or ideologies as a result of this massive population shift. So things will only continue to get worse. Should be fun!