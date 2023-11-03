California Home Equipped With A Meth Lab In The Basement Can Be Yours For Just $1.5 Million

Videos by OutKick

Are you in the market for a home in the Bay Area? Are you looking to get into meth manufacturing, but don’t know where to start? This six-bedroom, three and a half bath home in San Jose, California might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The 2,743-square-foot home is located in the southern part of the city in a great location that is close to the freeway. It comes with a steal of a price tag at $1.55 million and is equipped with an “inactive meth lab” and “meth contamination.”

Now that we’ve covered some of the properties amenities, let’s get into some of the negative aspects of the bargain property. It’s being sold as is and the new buyer cannot access the property until they pay for the home to be cleared of contamination.

“Home has NOT been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state. NO ACCESS prior to property being cleared by Santa Clara County’s Health Dept.,” according to the home’s listing.

If having to fork over cash to have the home cleared of contamination puts you on the fence as to whether or not to go through with the purchase, you better make up your mind quickly.

According to Zillow, the selling price of the home shot up $125,000 back on October 21. If you sit on the fence too long you could be looking at paying closer to $2 million for the meth lab home of your dreams.

This California Home Has More Than A Typical Meth Lab Equipped Home

Perhaps the fact that the home also has is a single-car garage with additional parking, a swimming pool, and a fenced-in backyard with a storage shed to go along with the meth lab is enough to put down an offer.

Still not sold? What about the rich history of the property. The previous home owner, who lived there with his wife and three kids, is said to have been arrested in March by San Jose police for blowing up Pacific Gas & Electric transformers.

The neighborhood was evacuated when a search of the home turned up homemade explosives, hazardous materials – possibly meth lab related, and a cache of guns.

I can’t help you if you’re still not sold on this home. There’s a better than zero chance that there’s a ton of cash hidden in the floor boards somewhere. If I’m out in the San Jose area I’m seriously considering this fixer upper.