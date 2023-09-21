Footage Released Of The Indiana Man Being Arrested For Driving A Power Wheels Jeep Under The Influence

Videos by OutKick

Last month it was reported that an Indiana man had been arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence of drugs. The footage from the arrest has now been released and it proves that seeing a grown man get pulled over while driving a toy Jeep is as funny as it sounds.

The dashcam and bodycam footage shows an Indiana State Trooper stopping 51-year-old John McKee as he drives the toy vehicle on the road. After pulling the man over the officer says, “You know you can’t just drive these things down the road, right?”

Video released of John McKee being arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep (Image Credit: Indiana State Police)

McKee acknowledges that he knows that he can’t drive the toy Jeep on the road before explaining that he was on his way home after with a can of gas from the gas station. The only problem with his story is there’s no can of gas to be found.

The officer then conducts some field sobriety tests on the man. When he fails those the trooper informs him that he needs to be taken to the hospital for a blood test. In one of the funnier moments from the entire arrest, the trooper calls for a tow truck to remove the toy Jeep from the scene.

McKee explains to the officer that his trips riding around in the toy Jeep have become fairly routine. He also recognizes the situation he finds himself in and its potential to make him famous.

Riding Around On Power Wheels Is Nothing New For This Indiana Man

With thoughts of stardom in his mind McKee says to the officer, “I’ve been riding these Power Wheels for the last nine months and you’re the only one that’s taken me to jail. May even get famous for that because no one else has done it.”

According to police, the blood test showed that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Here’s that incredible footage:

Indiana State Police confirmed that the prior conviction was also for operating a vehicle while impaired. McKee was sentenced to 360 days of supervised probation and had his license suspended.

McKee was right about one thing and it wasn’t that he was going to continue to get away with driving Power Wheels around while under the influence. He nailed the fact that the unusual arrest was going to make him famous.