Indiana Man Arrested For Driving Toy Jeep While Under The Influence

An Indiana man was reportedly arrested for driving a toy jeep while under the influence of drugs.

According to WHAS, an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling the area around Vincennes, Indiana, on Wednesday. During their patrols, they stumbled across 51-year-old John McKee wheeling down the street in a Power Wheels Jeep.

Y’know, the plastic toys for children. Yes, an adult man managed to cram himself in one and was driving it down a public street.

It wasn’t his speed (or lack thereof) that caught the trooper’s attention. What did was the total lack of lights or reflective elements that made the toy jeep difficult to see at night.

Police stopped the vehicle and noted that the driver showed signs of impairment. Perhaps the most obvious was that he was driving a toy in the middle of the street.

Now, we’ve all been around long enough to know that this is not the kind of thing a person does if they have full control over their faculties.

Alright. Maybe you do it briefly as a goof. Just to get a few yuks from your buddies. But that’s it.

As you might’ve expected, McKee was not clean and sober while out for an evening drive. After being taken to the hospital it was determined that he had both marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.

Everything makes a lot more sense now, doesn’t it.

McKee was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

