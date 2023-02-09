Calgary Flames Defenseman Rasmus Andersson Day-To-Day After Scooter Accident

Videos by OutKick

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is said to be “doing well” after being hospitalized following a scooter accident on Wednesday night.

The Flames released a statement on Thursday morning to give details on the incident.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

The Flames are scheduled to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in Detroit. The team said that the incident occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday when Andersson was on his way to dinner. He was riding a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 26-year-old Swede was taken to the hospital where he underwent a series of tests. The team lists Andersson’s condition as day-to-day. however, they did confirm that he will not be in the lineup on Thursday night.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson will miss the team’s game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Flames Will “Take It Slow” With Andersson’s Recovery

Flames GM Brad Treliving gave some additional information on the incident and Andersson’s condition.

“He was going through a crosswalk. The good news — and the most important thing — is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital,” Treliving said, per The Detroit News.

“He’s doing well. In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

The defenseman is expected to stay with the team for the rest of their east coast road trip which wraps up early next week. After Detroit, they’ll visit the Sabres and Senators before heading back to Alberta to host a rematch with the Red Wings.

“He won’t play (Thursday) and we’ll take this real slow,” Treliving said. “Not anything that we’re overly concerned about. But he got hit, so we’re going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there.”

Not having Andersson in the lineup will be tough for the Flames. He leads the team in average ice time, typically logging more than 24 minutes of playing time per game. Through 51 games this season Andersson has 7 goals and 27 assists for 34 points.

Andersson was a 2nd round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He is currently in his fifth full season in Calgary after splitting time between the Flames and the AHL Stockton Heat during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle