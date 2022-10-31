Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau Left Game To Take A Dump

Calgary Flames’ fans were concerned on Saturday when their star player Jonathan Huberdeau left the game midway through the first period.

The last thing the team needs is one of their best to be injured.

However, it turns out it was just nature calling.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter told reporters afterwards that Huberdeau wasn’t hurt. Instead, he had to leave to take a sh-t.

Hey, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Luckily for Huberdeau he didn’t have a Paul Pierce moment.

Calgary Flames Jonathan Huberdeau left Saturday’s game in the first period to go to the bathroom.. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hey, we’ve all been there. Be it driving in a car or arriving somewhere where you immediately make a dash to the bathroom after having some Chinese food or White Castle. It happens even to multi-millionaire athletes.

Unfortunately the bowel relief didn’t help the Flames though. Once he came back the Oilers scored two goals and ended up defeating the Flames 3-2.

Huberdeau is a valuable commodity to the Flames after signing an 8-year, $84 million contract extension with the Florida Panthers only to then be traded to the Flames along with some other players in a blockbuster deal in exchange for the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk.

Last year he had a career-high best 115 points that included 30 goals, and 85 assists.