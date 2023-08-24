Caleb Williams Doesn’t Sound Happy About Payment Plan For New College Football Video Game

Videos by OutKick

Caleb Williams might not be the biggest fan of the upcoming college football video game.

For the first time since 2013, EA Sports will release a new college football game next summer. To say fans are excited might be the understatement of the year.

It will have been more than a decade between “NCAA Football 14” and the new game by the time it hits shelves next season.

While details aren’t finalized for payments to players, it’s believed players can opt into the game for a payment of $500.

USC QB Caleb Williams isn’t impressed.

Caleb Williams reacts to upcoming college football video game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Thing about life is, you have to adjust to anything. Businesses and brands and things like that have to adjust to the new brand of college. I’d love to have the game back, but it’s the new day and age and everybody knows what the new day and age in college is. It’s like if you go to school and you are a straight-A student and there’s another kid whose strong suit isn’t school and he gets B’s or B-minuses. How fair would it be if you get the same grade as him? That never works in school and it doesn’t make sense. That’s how I look at that game with the situation with the $500,” Williams told Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger when discussing the potential payments.

While Williams acknowledges some players might be fine with getting a quick $500 to be in a video game forever, it’s not for everyone.

Caleb Williams doesn’t sound overly impressed with the upcoming college football video game payment plan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The USC star further explained, “It depends on who you are and your situation and if you earned it. There’s certain people that have been in college for many years and been playing for many years, and there’s other guys who have been in college for many years and haven’t played and haven’t been doing this and that. It depends on your situation and who you are and what you have actually earned. I’m not talking about money earned…I’m talking about all the hard work you’ve put in.”

People will play the game no matter what.

What Caleb Williams seems to be failing to realize is that whether every player opts in or not, the game is still going to be played by fans.

He can opt out and other star players can also choose to not be involved. It won’t make a difference. The new college football video game is going to fly off shelves summer 2024.

Remember, the default rosters in the old game were just numbers. Even if they can’t be edited with names, it won’t make a difference.

A new college football game is scheduled to be released summer 2024. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

People just want to play college football video games. It’s that simple. It’s been a decade. College football fans are craving the chance to build up another dynasty.

I don’t care if not a single real player is in the game. Just give fans a new game. Plus, Caleb Williams is almost certainly leaving for the NFL after this season. Why does he even care? Give fans a new game and let us get back to cooking on dynasty mode all day long.