Caitlyn Jenner is a big fan of LIV Golf.

The former Olympian participated in the pro-am for the Saudi-backed golf organization Thursday with Donald Trump, OutKick founder Clay Travis and many other big names, and she only had good things to say.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t been to that many PGA Tour events, and in years, nobody’s ever invited me, ” Jenner said. “This is the first time anybody actually invited me in so long. And I appreciated it.”

Caitlyn Jenner praises LIV Golf. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

She also has nothing but “respect” for LIV.

Caitlyn Jenner is a fan of LIV Golf. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

“I really respect what LIV is doing. I’m on the side of the players, on the athlete side. That’s kind of where it come from, and it provides a great opportunity for them business wise, financially. Golf wise, everything. And so, yeah, I’m in favor of it,” Jenner added.

The former star athlete says LIV’s existence is a sign of capitalism at work.

Caitlyn Jenner participates in the LIV Golf pro-am. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“LIV comes in as a disruptor and they’re kind of shaking the system up and it’s good, it’s healthy,” she said. “And I quote what we’ve got left of a capitalistic society, and it’ll take a little while to sort it out. But I think in the end, I think golf will be better because of it.”

Caitlyn Jenner thinks LIV Golf is a disruptor. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Will LIV Golf be able to flourish for years to come and put the PGA Tour out of business? Only time will tell, but clearly, the gold medal winning athlete thinks there’s a ton of potential, and she was happy to be a part of the action!