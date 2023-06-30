Caitlyn Jenner Continues Beef With Martina Navratilova, Says Stance Against Trans Athletes Is Hypocritcal In Interview With Charly Arnolt

Videos by OutKick

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova delivered a huge miss when she called out Caitlyn Jenner and champion cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Jenner and Armstrong discussed the biological advantages that trans-female athletes pose over their biologically female competitors.

Trans female athletes boast a threat to women’s sports due to their inherent advantages as male athletes. Well, this talk between Caitlyn Jenner and Armstrong set off Navratilova.

Caitlyn Jenner: Martina Navratilova Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About!

Speaking with OutKick’s Charly Arnolt, Caitlyn Jenner discussed the online beef with Navratilova, who has previously aligned with Caitlyn Jenner on the topic of trans athletes. Caitlyn still called out the tennis legend for essentially playing for the other team by attacking a discussion about standing up for women’s sports.

WTA Legend Ambassador Martina Navratilova attends the Official Draw Ceremony. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA)

“You have been very consistent in the messaging that you’ve been putting out,” Charly told Jenner. “You even went on Lance Armstrong’s new podcast talking about why biological men do not belong in women’s sports. Yet Martina Navratilova, who seems to be on the same side as you are, uses that as an opportunity to bash both you and Lance.”

Charly asked, “How did you interpret her words when she took your words and either didn’t pay attention or she spun them around?”

WATCH:

Jenner responded, “I thought it was very unfortunate because, to be honest with you, she’s against trans women competing in women’s sports.

“And I thought how hypocritical of her to come out and kind of bash me and say, I have no credibility on this subject. … I just want people like Martina Navratilova to realize that there are consequences if you’re going to tweet this stuff.”

Caitlyn Jenner also called out Navratilova for supporting liberal policymakers that create the problem she’s attempting to fight.

“On the other hand, she supports so many of the liberal policies that don’t align with this issue,” Jenner noted. “Do you feel like she really believes in what’s she saying? Or is she looking for some agenda of her own?

“I believe her, but she is a big liberal. I call it the radical Rainbow Mafia. Tomi Lahren came up with that one, and I just loved it.”

Watch the full interview with OutKick’s Charly Arnolt: