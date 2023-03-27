Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Sets NCAA Tournament Record With 41-Point Triple-Double, Fills It Up From Three, As Per Usual

Videos by OutKick

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is a baddd, baddd woman, and she showed up on the biggest of stages on Sunday to help punch the Hawkeyes’ ticket to their first Final Four since 1993.

Clark is truly a one-of-a-kind player the women’s game has ever seen as she plays a lot like Steph Curry in the sense that she will literally pull up from anywhere on the floor. Logo and stepback threes aren’t just a part of her game, they are her game, and she was feeling it in a major way against Louisville.

The junior guard became the first player in NCAA Tournament history, men’s or women’s, to record a 40-point triple-double. She ended the night with 41 points on 11-of-19 shooting including 8-of-14 from three to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Iowa, a five-seed in the tournament, beat two-seed Louisville 97-83 on Sunday night.

Clark was the definition of unstoppable against the Cardinals.

Caitlin Clark.



41 points 10 rebounds 12 assists



First ever 30-point triple-double in the NCAA tournament. Final Four bound. pic.twitter.com/Xupa1bu4QK — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) March 27, 2023

“I dreamed of this moment as a little girl, to take a team to the Final Four and be in these moments and have confetti fall down on me,” Clark said after the game.

She even hit the infamous John Cena ‘you can’t see me’ taunt during the game just as Louisville star Hailey Van Lith walked in front of her.

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023

Clark and the Hawkeyes now await the winner of Maryland and South Carolina. A showdown between Clark and the loaded Gamecocks has the potential to be an all-time great college hoops game.