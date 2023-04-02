One Caitlin Clark Stat Is An Embarrassing Look For Iowa’s Football Team

Videos by OutKick

Caitlin Clark is a much more prolific scorer than the entire Iowa football program.

Clark and Iowa will play LSU this afternoon for the women’s national title, and it certainly feels like the biggest women’s national title in memory.

One stat certainly seems to be sticking out more than the rest, and it’s getting viral attention. Clark in eight postseason games has outscored Iowa’s entire football team from the 2022 season.

She’s hung 235 points on opponents over the last eight games. Iowa’s football team scored 230 over 13 games this past season.

Caitlin Clark is a true star.

The Iowa guard has become the face of women’s college basketball, and she’s 40 minutes away from winning a national title.

She’s absolutely lethal whenever she touches the ball. Her shooting in legendary in the college basketball game. Once she crosses halfcourt, it’s a greenlight. In her past three tournament games, Clark has scored a staggering 113 points.

That’s simply outrageous.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is a star. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Iowa’s football team couldn’t buy a touchdown for large chunks of the season. Under OC Brian Ferentz, the Hawkeyes might have had the most painful offense in the P5.

The team scored just 63 points in the month of October and 68 in the month of September. Clark beat both those months in just her last two games, where she scored a combined 82 points.

Maybe, Ferentz should call up Clark and ask for some advice on how to points on the board.

Iowa’s football team had a terrible offense in 2022. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa’s greatest scoring performance of last season was 33 points against a terrible Northwestern team. Clark has hit that mark several times this season and could easily do it again against LSU.

To put it simply, Iowa’s football team has no offensive stars, and Clark is the star of the women’s tournament. At least someone in Iowa City is putting up big numbers.

Caitlin Clark has outscored Iowa’s football team in just the postseason. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

You can catch Iowa/LSU at 3:30 EST on ABC. It should be fun to see if Clark can earn the right to hang a banner.