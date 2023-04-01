Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Embarrasses South Carolina With Disrespectful Wave-Off Of Unguarded Player

Videos by OutKick

Savage! That’s how basketball fans reacted after a star women’s basketball player pulled the ultimate disrespectful move on an opponent in Friday night’s Final Four game.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who is the Associated Press National Player of the Year because she’s so damn good, was supposed to be guarding South Carolina guard Raven Johnson.

That was, until she wasn’t.

But not only did Clark not guard Johnson at one point in the game, she did so in the most IDGAF way – by blowing her off with a hand wave!

Caitlin Clark is cold af for this pic.twitter.com/ieyvCRmq1S — Lindsey (@LuLu_Vue) April 1, 2023

CAITLIN CLARK IS ONE OF THE BEST IN THE GAME

Honestly, I love that move.

There’s no way that you can watch that and not give an audible “HA!” to it. It’s the ultimate “it’s funny, cause it’s true” moment.

But the bottom line is this isn’t a recreational basketball league. This isn’t elementary school. This is the damn Final Four. Caitlin and the rest of the women have been working their whole entire life for this.

Sure, it’s a cold move. And I’m sure there will be phony outrage by the holier-than-thou’s in sports media to make her apologize. But what for? This is sports at one of the highest competitive levels for women’s basketball. Hell, more people care about the NCAA Women’s Tournament than the actual WNBA!

You think Michael Jordan would apologize if he did something like that? What about Kobe Bryant? Hell no. Every single athlete interview and book about the two of them all said the same thing – they were RELENTLESS on the court. That killer instinct-like personality is exactly what made a Jordan and Kobe the greatest players in the history of the game.

Raven Johnson is one of the best guard defenders this NCAA tournament has had to offer. Caitlin Clark just makes that irrelevant.

shades of ECF LeBron pic.twitter.com/Hvxt1sPNcq — Em🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@em_adler) April 1, 2023

NO. 2 IOWA WILL FACE NO. 3 LSU IN THE FINALS

By the way, if you’re not familiar with Caitlin Clark – you need to be.

She is an absolute baller.

The junior guard helped the Hawkeyes upset the undefeated Gamecocks 77-73. Clark had 41 points, setting an NCAA Women’s semifinal record. In total, she has 161 points and 52 assists in this tournament.

Part of the reason why she’s so dominant?

Because of her mental attitude and fortitude. And yes, that includes a little arrogance as well to wave off an opponent you’re competing against.

Caitlin and Iowa will face LSU in the championship game Sunday afternoon.