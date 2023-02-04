Caddie At Pebble Beach Celebrity Pro-Am Given CPR On Course

Videos by OutKick

A caddie for an amateur player in the AT&T Pebble Beach Celebrity Pro-Am collapsed on the course Friday and had to be administered CPR.

Play was stopped for close to an hour on the 11th hole fairway after the caddie collapsed. An ambulance entered the course as CPR continued and the caddie was taken to a nearby hospital. The name of the caddie has not been made public.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, comedian Nate Bargatze, and actor Bill Murray are among the celebrities at the Peeble Beach event.

On Friday evening, the PGA acknowledged the scary scene in a statement. It said in part:

“During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur’s caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.”

He’s still receiving CPR as they stretcher him to an ambulance here at the 11th. Play has been stopped pic.twitter.com/z4wIYVJvWg — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) February 3, 2023

The caddie was working for an amateur within a group that was paired with pros Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler.

After the caddie was transported to the hospital, the group resumed play.

“At the direction of the PGA Tour Rules Committee, the players in that group paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their rounds shortly,” the PGA’s statement added. “We will provide additional details when available.”

Per an ESPN report, musician Lukas Nelson was also playing with the group when the caddie collapsed. Nelson told ESPN after the round that the caddie was “doing better.”

AT&T’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues this morning at 9am PST and concludes on Sunday. Kurt Kitayama is currently atop the leaderboard (-9), with four golfers (Hank Lebioda, Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett) currently tied for second (-8).

