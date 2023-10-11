Byeong Hun An Suspended 3 Months By PGA Tour After Testing Positive For Banned Substance Found In Korean Cough Medicine

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that 32-year-old Byeong Hun An has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The substance, according to the Tour, is something typically found in over-the-counter cough medicine in An’s native Korea.

An’s suspension is retroactive to August 31 making him eligible to return to competition on December 1.

Office of the Commissioner statement regarding Byeong Hun An pic.twitter.com/TVAxkPxg5k — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 11, 2023

Ironically, An complained about being drug tested twice in his last three events in a post on X on August 11, less than three weeks before his suspension officially began.

Twitter/ByeongHunAn

Some users on X reacted to the announcement of the suspension pointing out the fact that An is one of the longest hitters on Tour.

READ: LIV GOLF FURIOUS WITH OWGR’S DECISION TO NOT REWARD WORLD RANKING POINTS, BUT IT’S THE PLAYERS WHO HAVE TO BE MOST UPSET

An, currently the 53rd ranked player in the world, averaged 315.6 yards off the tee this past season, good enough for the sixth-highest average on Tour. He averaged 322.4 yards off the tee the year prior, which was a significant jump from his 302.6 average in the previous season.

An has made just over $13 million on the PGA Tour in his career. While he has never won on the PGA Tour, he does have wins on both the Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour under his belt. The 2009 U.S. Amateur champion was a member of the International Presidents Cup team in 2019.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris