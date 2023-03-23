Buy The Mowing Shirt Of The Year & Tell Big Daddy Government To Keep Its Hands Off Your Mower

Videos by OutKick

Are you going to just sit there and allow Big Daddy Government to draw up more rules and regulations on how you’re supposed to live life?

#Neverforget the Dallas politicians want your gas-powered mowers.

#Neverforget the Minnesota politicians want your gas-powered mowers in the name of saving the planet.

This summer, tell the politicians to leave their filthy hands off your mower with the most comfortable t-shirt in the mowing industry. Get your hands on the 2023 tri-blend “Come and Take It” shirt that will send a clear message to the pols who can’t stop telling you how to live your quiet life mowing grass on the property you’re supposed to own.

Buy it.

Wear it proudly.

Wear it to the bar where you’ll be saluted for taking a stand. Wear it during your Thursday Night Mowing League nights.

Remember, TNML isn’t anti-battery-powered mowers. We’re anti-government thinking they need to be our babysitters and that they’re going to save the world. As politicians have shown multiple times over their existence, they have not saved the world.

Simply put, the libs pushing all these rules and regulations are frauds and should leave us alone unless they’re going to go lecture their 3rd world buddies to ban lawnmowers. Leave us alone.

Let us lay stripes, suck down beers and try to enjoy life before dying off.

Leave your hands off our mowers!