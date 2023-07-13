ZAP! More Businesses Are Using Electric Fences To Stop Criminals

Videos by OutKick

A popular Washington city is set to hold a vote that would allow businesses to utilize electric fences on their property in an attempt to stop criminal activity.

An increasing amount of small businesses in Tacoma, Washington have started to take matters in their own hands by installing the fences. Residents say that they’ve had enough of criminals having a field day when it comes to shoplifting, looting and robbery that they wanted to zap them back into place… literally.

Business owners are now using electric fences to stop criminals. (Photo by: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

RESIDENTS SAY THE FENCES ARE WORKING

One local furniture dealer told KOMO News that robberies were having so frequently that he was consistently losing out on thousands of dollars on stolen goods as well as property damage.

“We started having multiple break-ins almost every other night to the point where once a week I was being woken up at night with the cameras saying someone’s in your yard,” Alex Bacon said. He eventually got so fed up that he went and surrounded his furniture store with the electric fence and guess what – it worked!

“I’ve had zero calls, not a single break-in since the fence has been installed, I haven’t been woken up at night, and not one person on the property illegally,” Bacon said.

Tacoma City Council is set to vote on amending the rules for electric fences. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Another business owner said that they initially had a razor fence to protect their store, but that did nothing because the looters would “throw blankets and sleeping bags” to protect themselves against the wires. The result was once again thousands of dollars worth of materials being taken on a regular basis. So they went the electrical route and are once again sleeping soundly at night.

“It’s made 100% difference. They don’t come in here, they see the signs for the electric fence, and they just keep walking,” the business owner said.

NEED TO PROTECT THEMSELVES

The electrical fence trend is only growing as more and more businesses are using the buzzing new security tactics that puts the power back into their own hands.

The only problem is however, Tacoma only allows electric fences to be installed in industrial areas. So technically (and legally) these businesses are breaking the law. But the movement has apparently grown so big now that the Tacoma City Council is expected to vote to expand the law code so that it could be used in commercial properties as well. So far the measure has had mixed reactions with opponents saying that the fences could be a safety concern – especially with children. Proponents say that there are clear signs that the fences would be electric.

AMERICAN’S ARE FRUSTRATED WITH CRIME

You know it’s a sad day in America when the people have to take such drastic measures as putting up a damn electric fence like we’re in Jurassic Park in order to stop criminals from doing as they please. This is what happens when you have rogue DA’s, pandering mayors, and judges that are trying to legislate from the bench with their bail reform policies.

But the truth is that Americans have become increasingly frustrated with the out-of-control crime that they’ve hit their boiling point. One Tacoma business owner summed it up perfectly when he told KOMO, “There’s so much crime in the area. Either clean up the crime or allow the business owners to protect their assets.”

Well said.

Plus do you know how much great content I’m going to be able to write about when dumb criminals run into an electric fence? Gonna be gold!