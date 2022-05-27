in NFL

Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Has Revenge Porn Lawsuit Dismissed

Buffalo offseason acquisition Von Miller is now free to fully focus on his new locker room rather than a court room.

A revenge porn lawsuit brought against Miller by an ex-lover, who alleged Miller shared a sexually explicit photo of her, has been dismissed. Per TMZ Sports, the case was thrown out of court on Wednesday, though it was not disclosed if a settlement was reached.

Miller’s ex claimed the Bills pass rusher Miller photographed the couple engaging in sex acts sometime in 2020. There was a mutual understanding between the then-couple that the photos would not be shared — the plaintiff had argued that Miller broke that agreement.

In her lawsuit the accuser stated Miller did so “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage,” and sent “sexually explicit” photos to two unnamed celebrities, per TMZ.

While the case was being dismissed, Miller participated in OTAs with his new team for the first time this week. And he’s already made an impact. Second-year edge rusher Gregory Rousseau told BillS reporter Maddy Glab: “He’s one of us now. He’s our brother.”

Now that the lawsuit, which sought monetary damages, has been dismissed, Miller can get back to doing what he does best — chasing quarterbacks.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Miller has 115.5 sacks and 26 forced fumbles to go along with seven All-Pro selections. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Miller, 33, signed a 6-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo as a free agent in March.

 

