Von Miller Sued Over Sexually Explicit Photo

Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in March, is being sued by an ex-girlfriend who alleges he shared a sexually explicit photo of her.

Miller’s ex claims she and Miller photographed themselves engaging in sex acts sometime in 2020. There was a mutual understanding between the then-couple that the photos would not be shared — an agreement Miller allegedly broke.

Per a TMZ report, the accuser alleges that Miller, “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage,” sent “sexually explicit” photos to two unnamed celebrities.

Court documents contend that Miller sent the photos to each celebrity separately within three minutes of one another via text message.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, specifies that Miller texted the explicit photo on May 7, 2020. TMZ obtained a copy of the court documents, which claim Miller’s first text reads, “This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg.” Three minutes later, he texted a different celebrity with the message, “This the bitch you want?”

Both messages allegedly also included the sexually explicit photo of Miller and the woman.

Along with monetary damages, the claimant is seeking a court order to prevent Miller from distributing the photo elsewhere.

In the lawsuit, her attorney states:

“This case is a cautionary tale for young woman (sic) that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because fame, money, and power. However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s (sic) vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

Miller, 33, spent more than ten seasons with Denver before going to the Rams in the middle of the 2021 campaign. He then surprised many when he signed a 6-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo last month.