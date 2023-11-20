Fight Breaks Out Between Jets/Bills Players After Blowout Game: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

The Bills and Jets mixed it up in the tunnel following Buffalo’s dominant win.

The Bills torched the Jets to the tune of 32-6, and the situation was so bad that it resulted in Zach Wilson getting benched.

New York looked absolutely awful, and the embarrassing play on the field carried over into the tunnel after the game.

Connor Hughes reported “a HUGE fight” broke out in the hallway where the locker rooms are located. He reported Dion Dawkins from the Bills was involved in the fight and “a very emotional Michael Clemons” was also involved from the Jets.

There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the #Jets & #Bills. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the #Bills. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too.



Heard from a #Bills player as he walked back to locker room: “And we beat that… pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Video shows altercation between Bills/Jets players.

Video of the incident doesn’t give a clear indication of what happened, but it’s clear something did, judging from the audio.

Shoutout to Zach Wilson for staying as far back as possible. That’s a veteran move. He has guaranteed money coming his way. No point in making a bad day worse by trying to fight.

Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2023

Dawkins briefly addressed the altercation after the game when he told the media, “I’m a humble guy. I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It’s what it is, and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up,” according to Syracuse.com (via Yahoo Sports).

Dion Dawkins and the Jets got testy after Buffalo blew out New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Jets got absolutely boat raced on the field, and then attempted to escalate things off the field in the tunnel. They had all game to prove they were the tougher team, and most certainly didn’t. Why act tough after the fact? Just take the loss and move on. No need to make an embarrassing afternoon even worse. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.