Buffalo Bills, Fresh Off Firing Offensive Coordinator, Put Together Best Offensive Output In Two Months

Videos by OutKick

Maybe Sunday’s performance by the Buffalo Bills, especially their offense, cannot be described as a full on revival. But it was something.

It was an awakening.

In their first game since the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Bills offense woke up in a 32-6 victory over the New York Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Josh Allen: We Played Better

The factoids all speak to the idea the Bills are no longer in a slumber.

They scored over 30 points for the first time in eight games.

The Bills scored more points this game than the Jets defense had allowed any opponent the entire season.

And quarterback Josh Allen threw three TD passes.

“It wasn’t an easy week, I’ll tell you that,” Allen said, speaking of how the offense ultimately handled the firing of Dorsey, who is respected by players and other coaches alike.

“We played, not as good as we can play, but we played obviously better. That’s a good thing to see. That’s a good thing to feel to go out there and trust the guys around you.”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills Offense Under Joe Brady Showed Energy

Coach Sean McDermott, in explaining his reasoning for firing Dorsey and replacing him with Joe Brady, cited the need to infuse the offense with more confidence and energy. Box checked.

It certainly seemed like everyone at Highmark Stadium was quite energized by Allen’s 81-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. The play is the longest in the NFL this season.

“I think we were as energetic as we needed to be,” Allen said. “You know, a lot of that for better or worse can come from the quarterback. Just making that a point of emphasis throughout the week, like, let’s have fun, it football at the end of the day … you got to enjoy it when you can. Obviously, losing sucks.

“It literally is the worst feeling in the world when you’re working hard, trusting the process and things aren’t going your way.”

The Bills have not solved all their issues. They dug themselves something of a hole the first 10 games of the season, managing only a 5-5 record.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Ty Johnson #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bills Hope They’ve Found ‘A Spark’

But at 6-5 and in second place in the AFC East the Bills can draw from the fact they did move the ball against one of the league’s better defenses.

The Jets did enter the game yielding 307.8 yards per game, which was sixth-best in the NFL. The Bills gained 393 yards.

The Jets entered the game allowing only 19.1 points per game and that’s No. 7 in the NFL. The Bills surpassed that early in the third quarter.

And the Jets entered as the NFL’s third best pass defense, giving up only 169.3 passing yards per game. Allen threw for 275 yards.

“Every season, man, has its ups and downs,” Allen noted. “You’re going to have adversity. It’s how you bounce back from the adversity. Sometimes it takes a spark like this to ignite your team.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero