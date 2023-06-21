Bills QB Josh Allen Picks Up TE Dawson Knox Like A Child, Pretends To Drop Him … Like A Child … At Tight End University

Videos by OutKick

Tight End University is currently taking place in Nashville, TN. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is in attendance, as is his quarterback Josh Allen.

As for what Tight End University is, here’s what their website says: “Founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program.

“Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.

“In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.”

Part of it includes getting lessons from some of the best in the game, like Kelce.

But the guys are also there to have some fun. To that end, Buffalo Bills teammates Josh Allen and Dawson Knox decided to pose for some photos.

One of the photos had Allen holding Dawson Knox up like a small child. Then, Allen did what every adult does in this situation: pretends to drop the small child they’re holding.

Based on Knox’s face, Allen legitimately scared him. Which makes this all the funnier.

Josh Allen & Dawson Knox heading into fifth season together in Buffalo Bills offense

Knox has operated as the Bills main tight end throughout most of Allen’s tenure at quarterback. The team drafted Allen in 2018 and Knox in 2019.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and TE Dawson Knox had some fun during their time in Nashville at Tight End University. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

However, it remains to be seen what Knox’s role will look like during this upcoming season.

The Bills traded up in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Behind-the-scenes video showed just how badly the Bills wanted to draft Kincaid. And, he’s apparently crushing it already.

More than likely, Kincaid is going to be a big part of the Buffalo Bills’ offense. But don’t be so quick to discount Dawson Knox.

Clearly Josh Allen and Dawson Knox have a strong relationship.

I mean, Knox trusts Allen enough to pick him up and fake drop him.

That’s love.