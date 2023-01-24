Eli Apple Turns Out The Lights On Stefon Diggs, Blasts Bills WR In Elite Tweets

Eli Apple is putting on a Pro-Bowl-worthy performance against Stefon Diggs, albeit a day late.

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ total stomp of the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon, the veteran cornerback and elite trash-talker hopped on Twitter Monday to keep crushing the Bills wideout.

Now, Diggs has been known as a hot-head in his own way, whether on or off the field.

After getting heated at Bills QB Josh Allen on Sunday as Buffalo stared at a depressing postseason exit, Diggs went on Twitter to explain his frustrations.

“It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result,” Diggs tweeted, hoping to brush off some of the criticism he’s received for digging a new low in his relationship with Allen.

Eli Apple was all out of respect when he caught Diggs’ tweet, telling him to have a pleasant early trip to Cancun now that he’s been eliminated from the playoffs.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple tweeted, quoting Diggs’ tweet with a “heart hands” emoji.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Sadly for Diggs, the jab by Apple was more of a knockout hit. Even fans of Diggs couldn’t help but sit back, watch the grilling and let a single tear fall.

It was the perfect showcase of Apple as a trash-talker: riding the momentum of huge wins to dish out spars at other players that would likely Moss him on the field. But hey, he’s good at it.

Apple was on a roll Monday night as he retweeted and posted countless digs at Buffalo for the 27-10 beatdown by Cincinnati.

Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

They ain’t do this after the game 🤔 https://t.co/B0t45N7cEv — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Terrell Owens jr https://t.co/nhVo5iVdk5 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

Apple was spotted celebrating the imminent win in the fourth quarter of the game by smacking around the Bills from his sideline.

It was pure disrespect all over a grieving Bills team that failed to capitalize on their highly emotional year.

@EliApple hell nah how did i not see this shit live💀😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7RQSo1Qhwi — Eli Apple's Burner (12-4) (@Dezm1n) January 24, 2023

Twitter was eating up what Apple was serving for dinner on Monday.

https://twitter.com/MARK_HENDERSON/status/1617727735518081025?s=20&t=LFd64hyfCyBCLeeZIoxQYQ

Why am I just realizing that Eli Apple is the NFL version of Pat Bev 😭😭😭 https://t.co/uO2c6YPDuz — Kevin Siracuse (@ksiracuse5) January 24, 2023

@EliApple has no chill, he retweeting everything 😂😂 love that dude.#RuleTheJungle — Brady Campi 🇦🇺 (@BradyCampi) January 24, 2023

Man Eli Apple clowning on Twitter 🤣🤣 — KR (@kr6god) January 24, 2023

Common Eli Apple W 😭 https://t.co/03zTYEjgl8 — HitLife1433 (@HitLifeThaGreat) January 24, 2023

Eli Apple the Wooski of the NFL — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) January 24, 2023

Eli Apple talks a lot for a guy who doesn't do much for his team lol. I'm rooting for the Bengals but God he just makes me want to root for anyone else — Johnny Johnstar (@YoungGod823) January 24, 2023

Eli Apple lowkey did the same type of trolling last year and wound up giving up a big TD in the SB



What if it happens again 💀 — 𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙍◼️⭐️ (@Pickett2Pickenz) January 24, 2023