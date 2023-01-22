Ja’Marr Chase TD Catch Somehow Gets Overturned

The more replays NFL officials are given, the blinder they get.

A handful of replays overturned a touchdown catch by Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase in the second quarter, which could have put Cincinnati up, 21-7. After marching the offense down the snow-coated Highmark field, Joe Burrow found Chase in the back of the endzone for the score.

As Ja’Marr set his feet in the back of the box, Bills linebacker Matt Milano stripped the ball away from Chase. By that point, the wideout had already set his feet, but the TD was negated when officials ruled it an incomplete catch based on Milano’s strip. Chase had about three steps with control of the ball before letting it go.

WATCH:

No idea how this catch was overturned. pic.twitter.com/zr2T6fLuQG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2023

Matt Milano with the TD-saving swipe 👀 pic.twitter.com/t2zsX4pYpg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 22, 2023

Critics of Chase’s TD maintained that the wideout did not establish control as he went down, despite having both feet planted in the endzone.

Cincinnati settled for a 28-yard field goal following the ruling, putting the Bengals up 17-7.

Chase already had a score in the matchup, kicking off the scoring with a 28-yard TD reception in Cincy’s opening drive. The Bengals went into the half with the 10-point advantage.

The masses on Twitter were heavily on the Bengals’ side, calling it an obvious TD catch, whose ruling went in Buffalo’s favor.

Catch rules need to be different in the end zone.



When a player reaches the ball across the plane it's a TD, even if the ball is knocked away. It's not a fumble, it's a TD.



Chase caught the ball and possession of the ball in the end zone, that is a TD.pic.twitter.com/An3Ifrz4Ec — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 22, 2023

Did the Bills luck out? Or was it an excellent defensive play by Milano?