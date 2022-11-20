Lonely Budweiser Cases Sit In A Warehouse After World Cup Beer Ban

There are plenty of cases of Budweiser just waiting to be consumed at the World Cup.

Initially, Qatar and FIFA were going to allow beer sales in the World Cup stadiums before ultimately reversing course and banning alcohol sales inside stadiums.

The only people who will be allowed to consume alcohol are those in expensive suites.

Well, all the Bud is now sitting stacked up in a warehouse just waiting to be used, according to The Sun.

Saturday, the popular beer company vowed to give all the beer away to the country that wins the World Cup.

Judging from the photo of the stockpile Budweiser shared, it’s going to be more than enough to get the winning team hammered.

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 — Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

The Budweiser beer ban in Qatar hasn’t gone over well.

As expected, people aren’t happy that they flew across the world expecting to enjoy some beer, and were then informed the sale of alcohol inside stadiums was banned.

You can still get alcohol in some areas, but it’s still restricted. Even Budweiser weighed in on Twitter before deleting a remark about how awkward the situation was.

Budweiser deletes tweet after beer ban at the World Cup. (Credit: Twitter)

To make matters worse, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave a truly bizarre press conference about how the West can’t judge Qatar and how fans will be fine without beer.

It was one of the most surreal press conferences we’ve seen in recent sports memory. At least Budweiser is trying to make the best of the situation.

If you can’t sell the beer, you might as well give it away. Giving the winning team racks of Budweiser is better than just letting it go to waste.

The World Cup in Qatar faces multiple issues. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Best of luck to anyone in Qatar hoping to enjoy a beer during a game. Plan on drinking lots of water because you don’t have many other options.