Lonely Budweiser Cases Sit In A Warehouse After World Cup Beer Ban

There are plenty of cases of Budweiser just waiting to be consumed at the World Cup.
Initially, Qatar and FIFA were going to allow beer sales in the World Cup stadiums before ultimately reversing course and banning alcohol sales inside stadiums.
The only people who will be allowed to consume alcohol are those in expensive suites.
Well, all the Bud is now sitting stacked up in a warehouse just waiting to be used, according to The Sun.
Saturday, the popular beer company vowed to give all the beer away to the country that wins the World Cup.
Judging from the photo of the stockpile Budweiser shared, it’s going to be more than enough to get the winning team hammered.
The Budweiser beer ban in Qatar hasn’t gone over well.
As expected, people aren’t happy that they flew across the world expecting to enjoy some beer, and were then informed the sale of alcohol inside stadiums was banned.
You can still get alcohol in some areas, but it’s still restricted. Even Budweiser weighed in on Twitter before deleting a remark about how awkward the situation was.
To make matters worse, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave a truly bizarre press conference about how the West can’t judge Qatar and how fans will be fine without beer.
It was one of the most surreal press conferences we’ve seen in recent sports memory. At least Budweiser is trying to make the best of the situation.
If you can’t sell the beer, you might as well give it away. Giving the winning team racks of Budweiser is better than just letting it go to waste.
Best of luck to anyone in Qatar hoping to enjoy a beer during a game. Plan on drinking lots of water because you don’t have many other options.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Why anyone would want to go here and have their rights taken away as a human being. More than drinking alcohol. They bought and paid for the WC hosting and used basically slave labor to build the stadiums and nobody thought it was a bad idea when they were awarded the bid. I will not watch 1 second…..