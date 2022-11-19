FIFA president Gianni Infantino thinks Western nations have no more authority to question Qatar.

The World Cup gets underway Sunday in the Middle Eastern country, and there have been several issues before a single game has been played.

Infantino addressed the media Saturday, and claimed European nations should be apologizing for thousands of years instead of judging the human rights violations in Qatar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino claims the West isn’t in a position to judge Qatar. He gave a fiery press conference Saturday morning. What criticisms is Qatar facing? (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“We are taught many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the Western world. I’m European. Actually, I am European. Not just I feel European. I think for what we Europeans have been doing in the last 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people,” Infantino told the media Saturday morning.

The FIFA head also questioned how many countries do business with Qatar or other Middle Eastern that “have addressed migrant workers rights with the authorities.”

“None of them because any change in the legislation means less profit,” Infantino claimed. Qatar has faced criticism for the treatment of foreign workers in the country.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also addresses the beer situation in Qatar.

One of the biggest problems with the World Cup so far is that beer sales are now banned at stadiums. Originally, beer sales were allowed at stadiums. Beer sales weren’t just allowed, but it was marketed as part of the tournament.

Well, Infantino also addressed the situation, and it sounds like he 100% supports the decision from the Qataris.

“There will be […] over 200 places where you can buy alcohol in Qatar and over 10 fan zones, where over 100,000 people can simultaneously drink alcohol. I think personally, if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Especially because actually the same rules apply in France or in Spain or in Portugal or in Scotland, where no beer is allowed in stadiums now. It seems to become a big thing because it’s a Muslim country, or I don’t know why,” Infantino informed the press, according to CNN.

It doesn’t appear that he gave any concrete reason for why Qatar reversed at the 11th hour.

Beer sales are banned at World Cup stadiums. Alcohol sales were originally allowed. Why were beer sales banned? (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images for Supreme Committee 2022)

