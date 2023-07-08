Budweiser Crushed Over Ken Griffey Jr. Tweet Amid Bud Light Woes

Videos by OutKick

Beer drinkers and baseball fans love Ken Griffey Jr. They do NOT, however, love Bud Light.

That much is clear after sifting through the comments on Budweiser’s latest tweet.

The embattled beer company teamed up with the MLB Hall of Famer this summer for Father’s Day, and continued the partnership this week ahead of the All-Star game in Seattle.

Griffey, for those who haven’t watched a baseball game in their life, came up with the Mariners before heading east to Cincinnati.

Anyway, Budweiser fired off a tweet Thursday promoting some sick Ken Griffey Jr. merch ahead of the big game next week, and promptly got eviscerated by any and everyone on Twitter. No update yet on how their Threads post went.

Look like an All-Star. Introducing the Budweiser x Ken Griffey Jr. All-Star Collection. Shop now at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/BRMR50YexY — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) July 6, 2023

Anheuser-Busch can’t escape Bud Light

Let’s dive into the comments.

Buckle up. It’s a wild ride.

I’m good — MikeDrastic (@MikeDrastic) July 6, 2023

If it’s not covered in rainbows and/or unicorn piss then we aren’t buying. — Petey Parks (@Football_Dude84) July 6, 2023

No thanks, I prefer beer that knows the difference between men and women and mocks neither. — Ron Duncan (@RonDuncan7) July 6, 2023

All you have to do is say you are sorry. — Felipe (@Dr0pTableUsers) July 6, 2023

That last one is a little dark even for me, and I’m a big believer in dark humor. Other than that, it’s pretty standard for your typical Anheuser-Busch social media post nowadays.

While Bud Light gets the brunt of it, it appears that pretty much everyone hates anything Anheuser-Busch right now. Doesn’t matter if you’re Budweiser, Busch Light or Ultra — it’s a bloodbath out there.

The data doesn’t paint a much better picture, either.

Sales for Bud Light have tanked for three months straight, and it’s recently bled into all Anheuser-Busch products. Seriously, sales for just about every AB beer are in the red, while all other brews are in the green.

Not a great bottom line for the accountants up at Mulvaney Ave., I reckon.

Anyway, it’s a shame, because vintage Ken Griffey Jr. was must-see TV — especially during All-Star time.

I defy you to name me a better time in MLB history then Ken Griffey Jr. rocking the backwards hat and hitting tanks during the Home Run Derby. That was my happy place.

Unfortunately for Bud Light and Budweiser, there’s not much to be happy about right now.