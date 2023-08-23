Bud Light Teases Free NFL Sunday Ticket In Tantalizing Attempt To Win You Back

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light has finally made a smart marketing decision. It took months, but we finally got there. What’s the best way to win back Americans? The NFL Sunday Ticket, of course!

At least that’s what Anheuser-Busch is banking on.

Now through Oct. 16 — which seems like an odd date to pick — Bud Light is giving you a chance to win several NFL-themed prizes. Some include e-gift cards to NFL.com or Fanatics, while the biggie includes access to the NFL Sunday Ticket all season long.

All you have to do is give them your email and then BAM, you can press the button — literally, that’s what you do — once a day to see if you win.

“To participate, all you have to do is set up an account on the site, click a button on the site, and see if you’ve won. There is no requirement to buy anything, including Bud Light,” writes Phillip Swann of tvanswerman.com

No Bud Light or no NFL Sunday Ticket?

It’s true. I looked into it and it’s legit. Bud Light wants to win you back so badly they’re now dangling the golden ticket right in front of your eyes.

The NFL Sunday Ticket was bought by YouTube over the offseason for billions of dollars, and it’s currently $300 for the year.

Essentially, you go to https://www.budlight.com/easytocelebrate/, create an account, and you get to click the redemption button once a day. The rules say 2,000 free Sunday Ticket subs will be awarded, while the other 900 prizes doled out will be the aforementioned e-gift cards to NFL.com.

So, it now begs the question — how’s that moral compass feeling today? You in or out? How badly do you want a chance at a free NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and is it bad enough to welcome Bud Light back into your heart?

Tough call!

Of course, this is just the latest marketing tactic by the once-popular brew as they desperately try to dig out of the Dylan Mulvaney-sized hole.

Sales have cratered for nearly five months straight, and Modelo Especial officially surpassed it as the top-selling beer in America this week.

It’s been a staggering fall from grace for Bud Light, but can the NFL Sunday Ticket save it?

Buckle up!