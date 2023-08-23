Bud Light Officially Dethroned As The Best-Selling Beer In America

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s days as America’s best-selling beer are officially over.

The light beer brand has been getting shellacked since the start of April when transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared a promo featuring BL.

The backlash was immediate. People stopped drinking Bud Light, sales fell off a cliff and Anheuser-Busch’s stock price hasn’t recovered since.

When it rains it pours because there’s now more bad news for Bud Light.

Modelo dethrones Bud Light.

NIQ data shows sales of Modelo at grocery stores and beer stores now exceed Bud Light for 2023, according to CNN. Modelo had been out-selling Bud Light for months, and it’s not overtaken it completely for the year.

It’s the first time in roughly 20 years BL isn’t the best-selling beer for a year in America, according to the same report.

Turns out that not going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney is great for business.

The hits don’t stop coming for BL and Anheuser-Busch.

Bud Light has truly become an incredible cautionary tale about what happens when wokeness is injected into business decisions.

People just wanted to drink cold beer. Yet, BL and Anheuser-Busch just couldn’t let people be. Mulvaney and transgender ideology had to be involved.

Now, Modelo is the top-selling beer in America for the year. It seemed it was inevitable this would happen, and now it has.

The stock price situation for A-B is equally as bad. The company’s stock price is down 15.735% since the Mulvaney promo was posted. That’s simply brutal and anyone who says otherwise is lying.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Welcome to BL’s new reality. Modelo is king in America, and it appears like it’s going to stay that way for the foreseeable future.