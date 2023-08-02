Bud Light Sold As ‘Mystery Lager’ At One Bar Because Nobody Will Buy It

Videos by OutKick

A bar owner in Massachusetts is having such a tough time selling Bud Light he put on his thinking cap and crafted a brilliant plan.

Patrons don’t want Bud Light? Fine. But everyone is always intrigued by a good mystery brew!

Bam. Just like that, Bud is back in the game.

Leftist claims he will sell Bud

Leftist claims he will sell Bud Light as a "mystery lager" since no one will buy it..

Almost drinking Bud Light is now a sin

Honestly, it’s not the worst idea I’ve seen. Hell, maybe some of the folks up at Anheuser-Busch should hire this guy on their marketing team. Is there anyone even on that floor anymore?

Obviously, that above video went so viral the manager who posted it had to take it down. People were PISSED that they may or may not have been duped into drinking Bud Light.

The owner told Newsweek it was just a joke meant to trigger people, which is very much did.

“You are a living example of how well propaganda and manipulated vital marketing work,” one user responded to the now-deleted video.

Whoooooof. People do NOT like almost drinking Bud Light anymore. Forget actually drinking the stuff. Not even that. Almost drinking it is now considered taboo in this country.

What a fall from grace.

Sales numbers have plunged for a billion straight weeks, with the latest 27% drop alarming one expert so much he predicted Bud Light would officially be dethroned as the nation’s top-selling beer this month.

As if that wasn’t depressing enough, folks across the country are now apparently resorting to disguising the stuff just to get it out of their bars.

Tough scene.