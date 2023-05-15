Bud Light Torched On Twitter For Rebate Offer

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light just can’t stop taking heat, and the latest example was a weekend tweet that blew up.

The beer brand has been getting absolutely shelled for the past six weeks after a decision was made to collaborate with Dylan Mulvaney.

Ever since the idiotic video shared by the transgender activist, who now claims he can’t sleep at night, people have been flaming Bud Light.

It continued Saturday when Ashley St. Clair tweeted a photo of a Bud Light rebate offering up to $20 back.

The Bud Light marketing team must still be all women if they think a coupon will get a man’s attention pic.twitter.com/ZsQiy2vung — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 14, 2023

Bud Light mocked for rebate idea.

As you’d expect, it didn’t take long at all for people to pile on and mock the fact Bud Light is now apparently offering a rebate to get $20 back.

People really seemed to latch onto the idea floated by St. Clair that guys, who should be the main demographic, simply aren’t going to be interested in a rebate.

Literally never used a coupon in my life, so yeah this checks out. — Justin iZ Here (@Pettan_Enjoyer) May 14, 2023

don't think they will recoup the losses with a rebate — blueyedwanderer@gmail.com (@blueyedwanderer) May 14, 2023

We hate rebates, too much work — Habib ❤️🧙🏽‍♂️ (@NFTHabib) May 14, 2023

A rebate for beer… what has the world come to wow — MrWizite (@MrWizite) May 14, 2023

When @AnheuserBusch “tripling marketing spending” really means subsidizing free @budlight that no one wants get paid 2 cents to take home.



I guess #BudLight would make good targets at the gun range. https://t.co/b8AMgXCe8g — Kelvin Chew (@_kelvinchew) May 15, 2023

Not even a coupon. A rebate! Men don’t do rebates. https://t.co/pSHzhwpjkC — Ray Robison (@rayrobisonwrite) May 15, 2023

The pressure just doesn’t stop on Anheuser-Busch.

We’re now six weeks since Dylan Mulvaney posted his March Madness promo featuring the beer brand, and the company just can’t stop getting shellacked.

It’s one of the greatest examples of going woke and going broke that we’ve seen in recent years. Most backlash quickly fades.

Bud Light takes nonstop heat since Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

That’s not been the case for Bud Light. While Anheuser-Busch might come out relatively unscathed, Bud Light is getting obliterated. Sales are down significantly, the company’s brand is destroyed and there’s no end in sight.

Turns out, teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney is a very stupid business idea. Who could ever have seen that coming?

Oh, everyone except the people running Bud Light’s marketing.

Bud Light getting crushed since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the beer disaster as we have them. Clearly, the chaos isn’t even close to ending.