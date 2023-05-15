Bud Light Torched On Twitter For Rebate Offer

Videos by OutKick
Bud Light just can’t stop taking heat, and the latest example was a weekend tweet that blew up.
The beer brand has been getting absolutely shelled for the past six weeks after a decision was made to collaborate with Dylan Mulvaney.
Ever since the idiotic video shared by the transgender activist, who now claims he can’t sleep at night, people have been flaming Bud Light.
It continued Saturday when Ashley St. Clair tweeted a photo of a Bud Light rebate offering up to $20 back.
Bud Light mocked for rebate idea.
As you’d expect, it didn’t take long at all for people to pile on and mock the fact Bud Light is now apparently offering a rebate to get $20 back.
People really seemed to latch onto the idea floated by St. Clair that guys, who should be the main demographic, simply aren’t going to be interested in a rebate.
Literally never used a coupon in my life, so yeah this checks out.— Justin iZ Here (@Pettan_Enjoyer) May 14, 2023
don't think they will recoup the losses with a rebate— blueyedwanderer@gmail.com (@blueyedwanderer) May 14, 2023
We hate rebates, too much work— Habib ❤️🧙🏽♂️ (@NFTHabib) May 14, 2023
A rebate for beer… what has the world come to wow— MrWizite (@MrWizite) May 14, 2023
The pressure just doesn’t stop on Anheuser-Busch.
We’re now six weeks since Dylan Mulvaney posted his March Madness promo featuring the beer brand, and the company just can’t stop getting shellacked.
It’s one of the greatest examples of going woke and going broke that we’ve seen in recent years. Most backlash quickly fades.
That’s not been the case for Bud Light. While Anheuser-Busch might come out relatively unscathed, Bud Light is getting obliterated. Sales are down significantly, the company’s brand is destroyed and there’s no end in sight.
Turns out, teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney is a very stupid business idea. Who could ever have seen that coming?
Oh, everyone except the people running Bud Light’s marketing.
Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the beer disaster as we have them. Clearly, the chaos isn’t even close to ending.