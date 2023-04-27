Bud Light Pours At Bars And Restaurants Take Significant Hit

Videos by OutKick

People bellying up to bars around America have started opting for beers other than Bud Light.

The Anheuser-Busch brand continues to take serious heat ever since it teamed up transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney right at the start of April during March Madness.

Mulvaney’s ad mocked women for apparently being too stupid to understand sports. Backlash has been swift and unrelenting ever since.

Sales were down by 17% in dollars and 21% by volume, and new data indicates draft pours in bars has also taken a huge hit.

Bud Light pours down after Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Bud Light continues to get hammered.

Data from BeerBoard (via Axios) indicates pours were down right around 6% compared to other light lagers from April 2 to April 15 at nearly 3,000 popular restaurant locations. For comparison, Bud Light had been up 15% the previous two weeks, according to the same Axios report.

Quick math skills tells me that’s a 21% swing in the wrong direction. The data doesn’t indicate what the beer has done at bars since April 15.

Bud Light continues to face heavy criticism for working with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Given the fact the backlash hasn’t stopped, it’s hard to imagine Bud Light sales have bounced back at bars since April 15. If anything, the data could easily be worse.

A recent look posted a couple days ago at the sales situation in Las Vegas painted a very ominous picture for Bud Light.

Bud Light was stocked everywhere gathering dust not moving while other popular brands were flying off shelves.

People visiting Las Vegas appear to be boycotting Bud Light.



Other beers are sold out while Bud Light sits on shelves collecting dust.



People are fed up and have had enough of the woke virus ruining America! https://t.co/MXbughnC7X — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2023

Go woke, go broke.

While some media outlets might be trying to pretend this situation isn’t happening or just blame conservatives – looking at you, New York Times! – the reality is actually pretty simple.

People don’t want woke nonsense injected into the beer they like to drink. It’s insane that even needs to be said, but here we are.

The average Bud Light consumer is a regular guy living life, working hard, reading OutKick and hoping to crack open a cold one at the end of the day. Instead of understanding its customer base, Bud Light decided to go mega-woke, and the outcome is clear:

People are livid and for good reason. There’s simply no reason to do something like the beer brand did, and it’s now feeling the heat.

Will the backlash against Bud Light end? (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Bud Light continues to get crushed when it comes to sales and pours. The real bad news for Anheuser-Busch is there’s no end in sight. This situation doesn’t even seem close to being over. People are upset and for good reason in their minds. The backlash will definitely continue!