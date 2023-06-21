Rob Schneider Suggests Garth Brooks Stop Talking About Bud Light: ‘Just Shut Up’

Videos by OutKick

Rob Schneider thinks it was bad business for Garth Brooks to weigh in on the Bud Light disaster.

The country music superstar caused some serious waves and backlash when he made it clear not only would his Nashville bar serve Bud Light, but implied people supporting the boycott were a**holes.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” Brooks said earlier in the month when explaining the beer policy at Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

Garth Brooks later clarified his comments by preaching about diversity and inclusion after people were upset, but the damage was already done. Now, Schneider thinks it’s a warning to other business owners who might want to get involved.

“I think next time, he’s going to stay out of it. Isn’t he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he’s going to pretend like ‘I don’t have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant. I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that’s why most people shut their mouths. I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it,” the famous comedian told Fox News Digital.

Schneider has a solid point.

Rob Schneider isn’t wrong when he says it’s probably smarter to just stay out of situations that can be very divisive.

The goal of any business should be to make money. In order to make buckets of money, customers have to be happy. You also want to throw a wide net.

Bud Light did the opposite. The once-popular beer brand teamed up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, and in the process upset a large chunk of its customer base.

Former Bud Light drinkers have fled as a result. Sales are down, Anheuser-Busch stock is down and there’s no end in sight.

Garth Brooks took a look at that, and didn’t just decide to weigh in with a vanilla take. He decided Bud Light’s strategy of alienating people was apparently pretty smart because he did the exact same.

His fans were livid, the reaction was swift and unrelenting and he eventually had to try to clarify his comments – while definitely not walking them back.

Focus on your business and not trying to appease the woke mob. People just want to drink a cold beer and be left alone. They don’t need to be called curse words because they’re not happy with what Bud Light did. It’s truly that simple.