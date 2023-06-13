Garth Brooks Attempts To Clarify Calling Anti-Bud Light Consumers A**holes

Videos by OutKick

Garth Brooks is attempting to walk back some comments about anti-Bud Light consumers.

Brooks upset some fans when he vowed to sell Bud Light at his Nashville bar – Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk – and used some coarse language to describe people who might not love it in the aftermath of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” Brooks said when explaining his bar’s beer policy.

Now, he’s doing a little PR damage control.

Garth Brooks, once again, wades into Bud Light controversy.

The mega-famous country singer admitted on a Monday night live stream he caused “quite a little bit of a stir” with his comments, according to NBC.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer took a much softer approach this time around than calling people a**holes for not wanting to drink Bud Light.

He further stated the following:

Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man…So, here’s the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool. And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come.

Brooks significantly softens his stance.

I’m not a business genius, but it seems like referring to people as a**holes who are upset about Bud Light isn’t a great decision for any bar.

Bud Light decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney, whose entire shtick seems to be mocking women while behaving like a little girl.

It’s more than justified to be upset with Bud Light. Now, you shouldn’t engage in inappropriate behavior in any place of business. Don’t sink to that level, but it’s more than okay to be upset about Bud Light’s collaboration with Mulvaney. This is America. You still have the right to have an opinion.

Instead of just saying nothing at all or just saying Bud Light would be served at Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Garth Brooks decided to use vulgar language when describing potential customers. Not smart. Not smart at all.

Garth Brooks took serious heat for comments about serving Bud Light. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Garth Brooks should just say he’s sorry and move on.

He should have just apologized and moved on. Instead, he gave fans a long winded explanation about diversity. I could have written this for him:

“Hey, I’m sorry for calling people a**holes who are upset about Bud Light. That was stupid. We just want to have a good time and party. If that sounds good to you, then come on in!”

Look at how easy that was!

Garth Brooks softens Bud Light comments. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Stick to slinging cold beer and not weighing in on controversies and you won’t find yourself having to clarify statements that weren’t necessary to begin with.