Bud Light’s Struggles Expected To Continue Into The Fall And Football Season: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s hopes of turning things around soon might not pan out.

BL has been getting crushed around the clock ever since the company made the decision to team up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have been absolutely destroyed, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is down and BL can’t post anything on social media without getting roasted. Now, it sounds like things will continue at this pace for several more months.

Bud Light’s trouble expected to extend into the fall.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik told clients that Bud Light could see “disruptions” through the fall, according to Yahoo! Finance. Yahoo! Finance also reported “any cautious inventory stocking of the light beer this fall by retailers and distributors would make sense.”

Sale by volumes was down more than 31% in the latest sales data compared to the numbers in 2022. It’s an absolute bloodbath for the once-popular beer brand.

BL isn’t even the top selling beer in America anymore. Modelo has been out-selling BL since May.

Bud Light continues to be in huge trouble after going woke. Will sales improve by the fall? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

BL could be in trouble during football season.

The Anheuser-Busch brand has been known to be staple at tailgates during the football season. Every tailgate or party during football season generally featured BL.

It was a safe light beer for people who wanted throw a few back. However, that was before the company went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Will people still want to go out and drink BL? It seems unlikely. It seems very unlikely you’ll see Bud Light flowing at college tailgates and bars during the football season.

Nobody could have envisioned that a year ago, but here we are. Going woke has consequences. The company has already become the punchline to a bad joke, and things aren’t slowing down at all.

You can get a 24 case of Bud Light for the price of some cold brew coffee or a bag of broccoli.

Will Bud Light ever recover after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney? (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

We’ll see how things shake out over the coming months, but for now, the A-B light beer brand remains in huge trouble.