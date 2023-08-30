Bud Light Collecting Dust At Stores Ahead Of Football Season

Videos by OutKick

College football is finally back, and so is beer-drinking season. So grab a free 30-rack of Bud Light and head to the back deck, STAT!

Just kidding. About the Bud Light — not the beer-drinking season.

The numbers are starting to pour in from grocery stores and gas stations across the US of A, and they ain’t pretty.

The latest NielsenIQ data provided to FOX Business (great company!) by Bump Williams Consulting shows Bud Light sales in off-premise locations such as grocery stores and gas stations were down 15.9% on a dollar basis and down 20.1% on a volume basis year to date as of Aug. 19.

Modelo, which overtook Bud Light as the top-selling brew in America earlier this month, was up 10.3% in sales and 9.6% in volume.

“The slides continue as Modelo continues to pad its lead across all off-premise outlets combined,” Bump noted.

Feel like Modelo is sort of the Atlanta Braves of beer right now. Just so much better than everyone else that they’re just running up the score on the rest of the league.

What are they, 17 games up in the NL East as of today? That’s Modelo and Bud Light as we enter football season.

One if flying off the shelves at your local Publix, while the other is collecting dust like Clay Travis’ new book at the White House.

And if you think, ‘Well, maybe people are just heading to the bars and drinking it there instead,’ buckle up.

Total beer sales in the U.S. were up 2.2% in dollar sales for the same week, with Miller Lite, Coors Light and Yuengling all seeing double-digit increases.

Bud Light, meanwhile, plunged nearly 27% on a dollar basis. Budweiser came in a close second at over 10%.

Whoooooof.