Bud Light Co-Sponsoring All-Ages Drag Show In Wild Strategy Shift

Update: Anheuser-Busch has reached out to OutKick saying Bud Light is not a sponsor. Both parties have since issued a statement. You can read them here.

The new marketing team over at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch has employed a WILD strategy to dig itself out of the Dylan Mulvaney hole.

Amazingly, Bud Light appears to be a major co-sponsor of an all-ages drag show out in Arizona.

That’s right! The beer company that’s been absolutely gutted on wall street has decided to co-sponsor an “all-ages Pride event” in Flagstaff.

The party, aptly called “Pride in the Pines,” includes drag queens and other performers. It lists Bud Light as one of the companies sponsoring the June 17 event.

The event is listed as a “family festival event” and a family-friendly, “safe space” for all visitors.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch double down in Arizona pride event

Incredible. Just when you think Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were on the right track — and by that I mean the plummeting sales numbers weren’t as bad last week — they turn around and do something like this.

Other big-name companies sponsoring the event include Old Navy, Toyota and Coca-Cola USA, according to an event flyer.

The good news, I guess, is that the Northern Arizona Pride Association lists a “No Nudity-City Ordinance” for “all gender forms” as one of the regulations for the park that the event will take place in.

Family-friendly indeed! Don’t believe me? Check out this picture from the event’s website. Does this scream fun or what?

Looks like a great time! (Flagstaffpride.org)

Looks like a blast!

Just an unreal move from Bud Light here, by the way. I’m sure they agreed to sponsor this event long before the Mulvaney disaster, but still, it’s a wild decision to stay on in light of everything’s that happened.

Sales have steadily plummeted for two straight months now, AB stock is in the tank, and reports surfaced yesterday that if the numbers don’t get better soon, Bud Light could lose shelf space in retail stores come September.

Perhaps that won’t be the case out in Flagstaff, though.