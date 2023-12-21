Legendary Coach Bud Kilmer, Of Varsity Blues, Failed To Recognize Billy Bob As A Generational Talent, Not Just A Lineman

Videos by OutKick

Bud Kilmer brought two state titles and 22 district championships to the West Canaan Coyotes. He produced Division 1 talents like Wendell Brown and Lance Harbor. Love him or hate him, Kilmer’s place in Texas high school football history can’t be argued.

What can be debated is his use of offensive lineman Billy Bob during the final season of Kilmer’s coaching career. Draped in his familiar number 69 jersey, the pickup driving, whiskey drinking, Miss Davis-loving Billy Bob was a fixture at guard on the West Canaan offensive line. Any novice coach, player, or fan would take one look at his physique -about a bag of Funyuns away from 4 bills- and hastily declare that this was the ideal position for Billy Bob.

But that’s a lazy assumption.

See, the film doesn’t lie. Billy Bob was a unicorn. He had Trent Williams size and Christian McCaffrey feet.

As the clip above shows, Mox’s best friend had an initial burst off the snap that you just can’t teach. He was unselfish, taking on two or more blockers to free up his teammate for a game-changing punt block.

He did this while playing special teams as senior offensive starter.

Tampa Bay Pro Bowler Devin White would laugh at the suggestion of playing specials.

Not Billy Bob.

These are the kind of things that don’t show up in the box score.

Billy Bob Could Do It All, Not Just Block

And those hands!

Billy Bob easily plucks the ball out of the Texas air with the ease of DHop. If you glance quickly enough, you’ll see visions of early career Culpepper to Moss in the Mox-Billy Bob connection.

His lower body strength is reminiscent of Saquan Barkley. Seemingly with ease, Billy Bob carries two defenders into the end zone. Then there’s the football IQ: he just knows where the goal line is, how much time is on the clock and what’s at stake – another district championship. Not to mention, Billy Bob did all of this after suffering a first half concussion!

That’s toughness that hasn’t been seen between the white lines since Ronnie Lott was parting ways with his own pinky.

Bud Kilmer initially missed on Jonathan Moxon too. (Photo c/o Getty Images).

20-plus years later, in our analytic-driven world of sports, it’s easy to see that Billy Bob was criminally played out of position with the Coyotes. Bud Kilmer did the future of Billy Bob a disservice by boxing him in as an offensive lineman. Any stiff could’ve manned the guard position in a quick throw, pass-first offense like West Canaan’s. Billy Bob’s talents were best suited for a role in the backfield. Fullback, tailback, it doesn’t matter. Imagine the possibilities of a Billy Bob and Wendell backfield.

Thunder and lightning storming down on unsuspecting defenses across West Texas.

Pick your poison.

Billy Bob had the ability to beat you three different ways out of the backfield: unselfishly meeting an unblocked linebacker in the A gap to spring primary ballcarrier Wendell, taking on the Mike Alstott short-yardage role and overpowering would-be-tacklers with his immense power, or putting his Charmin-soft hands on display as a receiver out of the backfield.

Had a win at all costs mentality not ultimately cost Bud Kilmer his job, failing to properly utilize the skills of a generational talent like Billy Bob likely would have.

