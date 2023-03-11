Bud Grant, Certified Tough Guy Who Wore Short Sleeves In Subzero Temps, Dead At 95

Videos by OutKick
Bud Grant, the only man to ever play in the NFL, CFL, and NBA, has died at the age of 95.
Born in Wisconsin, Grant played college football, basketball, and baseball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After his collegiate career had come to a close, Grant was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA draft, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft.
Grant played two seasons with the Lakers (including an NBA championship in 1950), then played a pair of seasons with the Eagles. After that, he headed to the Great White North and played four seasons for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.
In 1957, the Blue Bombers offered Grant the head coaching gig, and with that, he began his 26-year coaching career. He lead the Blue bombers for ten seasons.
In 1967, he went south of the border (the Canadian border) but not too far. he took over as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
He took the Vikings to four Super Bowls however the team was never able to win one.
In his 18 years at the helm of the Vikings, Grant posted a 158-96-5 record and earned himself a one-way ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Bud Grant Was Nothing Short Of A Legend
To more modern audiences, Grant may be best remembered for something that happened just a few years ago. When at age 88, he walked onto the field in short sleeves for a ceremonial coin toss in sub-zero temps.
Just to cement his legend status a step further, Grant had NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold his coat while he told Jack Frost to pound sand.
Grant’s Vikings announced the news of his passing, and tributes poured in for the late coach.
Rest in peace to a bonafide sports legend.
RIP and thanks for all the wins, Bud. It was great being out at the old Met Stadium watching all the great Viking teams play!!