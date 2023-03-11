Bud Grant, Certified Tough Guy Who Wore Short Sleeves In Subzero Temps, Dead At 95

Videos by OutKick

Bud Grant, the only man to ever play in the NFL, CFL, and NBA, has died at the age of 95.

Born in Wisconsin, Grant played college football, basketball, and baseball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After his collegiate career had come to a close, Grant was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA draft, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft.

Grant played two seasons with the Lakers (including an NBA championship in 1950), then played a pair of seasons with the Eagles. After that, he headed to the Great White North and played four seasons for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

In 1957, the Blue Bombers offered Grant the head coaching gig, and with that, he began his 26-year coaching career. He lead the Blue bombers for ten seasons.

In 1967, he went south of the border (the Canadian border) but not too far. he took over as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

He took the Vikings to four Super Bowls however the team was never able to win one.

In his 18 years at the helm of the Vikings, Grant posted a 158-96-5 record and earned himself a one-way ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bud Grant Was Nothing Short Of A Legend

To more modern audiences, Grant may be best remembered for something that happened just a few years ago. When at age 88, he walked onto the field in short sleeves for a ceremonial coin toss in sub-zero temps.

The wind chill that day was 25 below.



Bud Grant 🙏



pic.twitter.com/Cke3GFz3Hd — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) March 11, 2023

Just to cement his legend status a step further, Grant had NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold his coat while he told Jack Frost to pound sand.

Bud Grant to NFL staffer: "Would you hold my jacket while I go out for the toss & show how we love this weather?" pic.twitter.com/yRMHmb0P5q — Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) January 10, 2016 \

Grant’s Vikings announced the news of his passing, and tributes poured in for the late coach.

We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95.



We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news. pic.twitter.com/z2NNlNAY44 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 11, 2023

Super Sky Point to Bud Grant, who led the Vikings to four NFC championships during the 70s. Criticized at the time for never winning the “big one,” he endured till the ripe old age of 95 and earned the love and respect of an entire state. That’s an even greater legacy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/jz2DqbKS4x — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 11, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Minnesota sports legend Bud Grant.



A #Gophers great, Bud played football, basketball and baseball at the U, earning nine letters from 1946-49. He was 95.



Rest in peace, Bud Grant. pic.twitter.com/vhYOpURjhN — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) March 11, 2023

We lost a legend in Bud Grant. He was a mentor to me from a distance when I was in college and then personally when I got to the Vikings in 1992. He gave a lot of wisdom on coaching & developing men and his ability to keep football and life in perspective made a big impact on me pic.twitter.com/GLcTFzqfeC — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 11, 2023

Rest in peace to a bonafide sports legend.

