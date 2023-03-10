Vikings Release WR Adam Thielen After 10 Seasons, Team Sends Heartfelt Message To Pro-Bowler

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen after 10 seasons in purple and gold.

The team announced the move Friday along with a message of gratitude for the SKOL legend.

Thank you for everything, Adam 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/KQpWwXLj70 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 10, 2023

Following the announcement, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement.

“Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history. Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam’s influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family.” Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Thielen started 101 of the 135 regular-season games he played for the Vikings and surpassed 100 receiving yards in 21 different games. He ranks third in Vikings history in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and third in receiving touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler served as a team captain and the Vikings’ 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

He made an impact for the organization both on and off the field. His Thielen Foundation “aims to create programs that will equip and empower kids to reach their full potential in life.” It has donated more than $2.5 million to community organizations in Minnesota.

Forever my brother. God has some big things planned ❤️‍🔥#skol pic.twitter.com/ERSSTCaG6T — Blake Proehl (@BlakeProehl) March 10, 2023

Adam Thielen’s success is a classic underdog story.

Thielen grew up a Vikings fan in Detroit Lakes, Minn. He idolized Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

A four sports athlete in high school, he played college football at Minnesota State. Then, he earned his way onto the Vikings via a regional combine and a rookie tryout.

You've given everybody a reason to believe their dreams can be a reality 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/UFreA0hBg9 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 10, 2023

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Thielen’s journey in a statement.

“Adam’s story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish. For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership, and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season. I appreciate Adam’s contributions and will be pulling for continued success for him, Caitlin and their children.” Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell

Thielen, 32, and the Vikings had discussions about a possible restructured deal that would’ve lowered his $19.97 million cap hit, but instead, he’ll hit the open market.

NFL free agency begins March 15. Given the relatively thin market at receiver, Thielen should generate some interest.