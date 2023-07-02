Bucs Star Shaquil Barrett Expecting Child Two Months After Tragedy

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered the tragic death of his two-year-old daughter Arrayah in April.

This week, the family revealed that it is expecting a new baby girl and commemorated the late Arrayah in their announcement.

READ: BUCS DE SHAQUIL BARRETT TRAGICALLY LOSES 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, ARRAYAH

Shaq Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, posted the news on Instagram on Friday; acknowledging the difficult loss caused by Arrayah’s death.

Shaq and Jordanna share three surviving children.

Jordanna’s caption read, in part:

“A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting!

“I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!

“We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!”

Arrayah Barrett tragically drowned on Apr. 30 at the family’s house in south Florida; days after the family celebrated Arrayah’s second birthday.

Authorities were called to the residence at 9:30 a.m. and despite lifesaving efforts, the child died.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles commended Shaquil Barrett’s strength after losing his young daughter.

That’s a testament to him,” Bowles said. “Shaq is one of the mentally toughest character guys I know.

“To have him out here still trying to get ready — I’m sure it’s not easy — but he’s handling it, and we’re behind him.”