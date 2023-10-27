Bucs’ Punter Strikes Bills’ Player With Helmet During Scuffle, Somehow Avoids Penalty

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda removed his helmet and caught Buffalo Bills’ defensive end Greg Rousseau with it during ‘Thursday Night Football,’ yet somehow avoided a flag.

The moment came midway through the second quarter when Camarda was on the field as the holder for a Chase McLaughlin field goal attempt. McLaughlin drilled the 57-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay its first three points of the game.

READ: CHRIS GODWIN BLOWS OPEN LOOK AT HAIL MARY PASS IN LOSS TO BILLS: VIDEO

As the football split the uprights, multiple whistles came from the referees at the line of scrimmage, with a replay showing a scuffle break out between both teams. Camarda was caught right in the middle of it and decided to get in on the action.

The punter can be slinging his helmet off and striking Rousseau. It wasn’t a vicious swing by any means, but it’s still a player taking off his helmet and making contact with an opposing player.

The #Bills and #Buccaneers are fighting and #Bucs Jake Camarda took off his helmet and swung it… and the refs picked up the flag! pic.twitter.com/yEl16GePDS — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 27, 2023

Officials clearly saw Camarda with his helmet off in the aftermath of the dustup, but ultimately decided to pick up the penalty flag that was initially thrown. Neither team was penalized.

In looking at the replay, Camarda may have been trying to draw a flag by taking his helmet off. He could have potentially tried to trick officials into thinking a Buffalo player ripped off his helmet but wasn’t successful.

At the end of the day, football players should keep their helmets on when on the field, obviously, but given that the scuffle was about a 2 out of 10 on the aggressive scale, picking up the flag may have been the right call.